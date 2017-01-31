BRIEF-Tilly's says expects Q4 2016 operating earnings $0.21-$0.22/shr

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Tillys Inc
* Tilly's Inc declares special dividend of $0.70 per share
* Tillys Inc - raises Q4 earnings outlook
* Tillys Inc - renews credit facility for 3 years
* Tillys Inc - comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 increased 0.1 pct
* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.