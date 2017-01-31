BRIEF-Tillys unit, World Of Jeans & Tops entered amendment no. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 3, 2012

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Tillys Inc
* Tillys - on January 26, World of Jeans & Tops, unit entered amendment no. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 3, 2012
* Tillys Inc - amendment extends maturity date of agreement from may 31, 2017 to January 26, 2020- SEC filing
* Tillys - amendment requires minimum eligible inventory of $50 million as of end of each quarter in order to borrow under line of credit pursuant to agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2kPzecu) Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: