BRIEF-Tillys unit, World Of Jeans & Tops entered amendment no. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 3, 2012

* Tillys - on January 26, World of Jeans & Tops, unit entered amendment no. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 3, 2012

* Tillys Inc - amendment extends maturity date of agreement from may 31, 2017 to January 26, 2020- SEC filing

* Tillys - amendment requires minimum eligible inventory of $50 million as of end of each quarter in order to borrow under line of credit pursuant to agreement