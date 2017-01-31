版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems

Jan 31 Cardtronics Plc

* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems

* Financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Spark ATM Systems will continue to operate under its current name

* Spark ATM Systems' founders, Marc Sternberg and Russel Berman, and existi ngmanagement team will continue in their current roles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐