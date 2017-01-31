BRIEF-Konecranes completes divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Konecranes Abp :
* Completes the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business
* Final selling price was 224 million euros ($240.9 million)
* Expects to book after-tax capital gain of about 200 million euros from STAHL divestment in Q1 2017
* Says will use proceeds from STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to MHPS acquisition
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: