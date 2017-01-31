版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival announces strategic partnership with A+E networks

Jan 31 Carnival Plc

* Carnival Corporation announces strategic partnership with A+E Networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
