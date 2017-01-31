版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-The Home Depot taps Texas wind farm for renewable energy

Jan 31 Home Depot Inc

* The home depot taps texas wind farm for renewable energy

* Home depot - energy purchased from wind farm is enough to power 100 home depot stores for year while also providing $150,000 in local community benefits

* Says home depot's goal is to procure 135 megawatts of various renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, by end of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
