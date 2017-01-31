BRIEF-The Home Depot taps Texas wind farm for renewable energy

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
Jan 31 Home Depot Inc
* The home depot taps texas wind farm for renewable energy
* Home depot - energy purchased from wind farm is enough to power 100 home depot stores for year while also providing $150,000 in local community benefits
* Says home depot's goal is to procure 135 megawatts of various renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, by end of 2020
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.