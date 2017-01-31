版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur announces availability of quadracel dtap-ipv vaccine

Jan 31 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi pasteur announces the availability of quadracel dtap-ipv vaccine for children 4 through 6 years of age in the u.s.

* Sanofi -availability of quadracel(diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis adsorbed and inactivated poliovirus; dtap-ipv) vaccine in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
