BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur announces availability of quadracel dtap-ipv vaccine

Jan 31 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi pasteur announces the availability of quadracel dtap-ipv vaccine for children 4 through 6 years of age in the u.s.

* Sanofi -availability of quadracel(diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis adsorbed and inactivated poliovirus; dtap-ipv) vaccine in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: