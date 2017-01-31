版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-At&T says in talks with companies to trial project AirGig

Jan 31 At&T Inc

* At&T Inc - is in advanced discussions with power companies and others to trial project airgig in at least two locations by this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐