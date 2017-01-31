版本:
BRIEF-Magnegas says finalized plans to expand into Tampa, Florida

Jan 31 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas Corp- finalized plans to expand into Tampa, Florida market with direct sales of industrial gases, welding supplies, and Magnegas2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
