BRIEF-Tolima gold extends maturity date of debentures from Jan 31 to April 30

Jan 31 Tolima Gold Inc

* Amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from january 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
