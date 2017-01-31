版本:
BRIEF-Evine live to purchase block of 4.4 million shares with NBCUniversal media

Jan 31 Evine Live Inc :

* Evine Live - on Jan. 30, 2017, agreed to purchase block of 4.4 million shares for about $1.12 per share in private transaction with NBCUniversal media

* Will use cash on hand to buy back shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
