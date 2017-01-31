版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Dimension announces interim topline results from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical program for DTX101

Jan 31 Dimension Therapeutics Inc :

* Dimension announces interim topline results from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical program for DTX101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
