BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces district court decision to invalidate Teva Pharmaceuticals patents in copaxone 40 mg/ml litigation

Jan 31 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces district court decision to invalidate Teva Pharmaceuticals patents in copaxone 40 mg/ml litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
