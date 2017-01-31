版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Acxiom says expands partnership with Dataxu

Jan 31 Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom - has expanded its partnership with Dataxu to allow dataxu to license its third-party data for advanced tv and analytics solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
