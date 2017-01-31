版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Hubbell q4 adjusted diluted EPS $1.35 - SEC filing

Jan 31 Hubbell Inc

* Hubbell Inc- q4 adjusted diluted eps up 3% to $1.35 - sec filing

* Hubbell Inc - expected fy17 diluted eps $5.60 to $5.80, including $0.25 of restructuring and related costs

* Hubbell Inc - q4 net sales $854 million versus $830 million last year; q4 eps $1.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐