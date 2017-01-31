版本:
BRIEF-OTI receives purchase order for cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market

Jan 31 On Track Innovations Ltd

* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
