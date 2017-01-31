版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-CIT Group says on target to achieve $150 mln in continuing operations expense saves

Jan 31 Cit Group Inc

* CIT Group says on target to achieve $150 million in continuing operations expense saves by 2018 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
