2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct

Jan 31 Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing

* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 revenue growth up 1-3 percent - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
