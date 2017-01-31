版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Evercore and Luminis partners strengthen strategic alliance

Jan 31 Evercore Partners Inc

* Evercore and luminis partners strengthen strategic alliance

* Evercore partners inc- evercore acquired a 19% interest in luminis partners

* Evercore partners inc strengthened its exclusive strategic alliance with luminis for cross-border m&a advisory services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐