2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Velocity Midstream Partners sees new pipeline system to start mid-2017

Jan 31 Cvr Refining Lp

* Velocity Midstream Partners - co's unit obtained long-term customer commitments supporting construction of a second oil pipeline

* Velocity Midstream Partners, Llc - new pipeline system planned to be in service mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
