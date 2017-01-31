版本:
BRIEF-Manulife to settle related securities class action litigation

Jan 31 Manulife Financial Corp :

* Manulife announces agreement to settle related securities class action litigation

* Manulife Financial Corp says agreement provides for a total settlement payment of $69 million for distribution to eligible class members

* Entire settlement amount will be fully funded by insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
