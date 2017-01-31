版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-WGL Holdings cancels Q1 earnings conf call

Jan 31 Wgl Holdings Inc

* Is canceling live internet webcast and conference call of its q1 fiscal year 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
