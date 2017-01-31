版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Agility Health says Maxim Group Llc is corporate finance adviser

Jan 31 Agility Health Inc

* Says engaged Maxim Group Llc as company's corporate finance advisor to provide strategic advisory services

* Says maxim to assist in development of financial strategy to restructure current debt facilities, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
