BRIEF-Under Armour says expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over - Conf Call

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Under Armour Inc
* Under Armour - Given lower-than-anticipated revenue in Q4, will not be able to reduce SG&A spend in the near term - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Lower-than-expected North American apparel sales , co's largest, most profitable unit, disproportionally pressures co's overall growth rate in Q4
* Under Armour - Q4 gross margin down 3.2 percentage points, out of which 2.3 percentage points impacted by higher discounts and promotions - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over -Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 gross margin to be down about 100 basis points - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 operating loss of about $12 to $14 million- Conf Call
* Under Armour - Planning for inventory growth to be higher than revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2017 - Conf Call
* Under Armour - "This year, we are targeting a $400 million capex number" - don't see capex massively increasing in next 2 yrs - Conf Call Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.