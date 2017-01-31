版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lannett's subsidiary to launch $50 mln expansion - SEC filing

Jan 31 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett Company Inc - Cody Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, would be launching a $50 million expansion to its facilities - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
