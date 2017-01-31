版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Old Point Financial,Morgan Marrow to start Old Point Insurance Llc

Jan 31 Old Point Financial Corp

* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc

* Old point insurance, llc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of old point financial corp unit old point national bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
