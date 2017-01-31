版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-ChemDiv announces multi-year hit identification collaboration with Janssen

Jan 31 Johnson & Johnson -

* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas

* ChemDiv- Janssen is granted open-ended access to Chemdiv's discovery chemistry platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
