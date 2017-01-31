版本:
BRIEF-Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announces settlement with Devry Education

Jan 31 Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman:

* Settlement with for-profit education company Devry Education Group Inc and its subsidiaries

* Pursuant to the agreement, Devry to pay $2.25 million in consumer restitution and $500,000 in penalties, fees, costs

* Settlement resolves an investigation relating to devry's advertisements Further company coverage:
