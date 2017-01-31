版本:
BRIEF-Signet Jewelers to expand board to 12 members

Jan 31 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet jewelers ltd - has voted to expand board to 12 members and has appointed Brian A. Tilzer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
