公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Seagate announces offering of senior unsecured notes

Jan 31 Seagate Technology Plc :

* Announces offering of senior unsecured notes in private placement Source text: bit.ly/2jPX75Y Further company coverage:
