版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Excelsior Mining receives final approval for its common shares to be listed and commence trading on TSX

Jan 31 Excelsior Mining Corp :

* Excelsior Mining Corp - received final approval for its common shares to be listed and commence trading on TSX at opening of trading on Feb. 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐