BRIEF-Perry Ellis International enters into a license agreement with Morel S.A.

Jan 31 Perry Ellis International Inc :

* Perry Ellis International Inc says has entered into a license agreement with Morel S.A.

* Perry Ellis - agreement to design, distribute men's,women's luggage, travel bags, back packs under Perry Ellis trademark in Central and South America, Caribbean Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
