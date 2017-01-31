版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says it limited shipments of model year 2017 motorcycles in Q4 - Conf call

Jan 31 Harley-davidson Inc

* Says Q4 2016 shipments down 5,735 motorcycles Y-O-Y to support retail inventory reduction in the U.S.

* Says U.S. new retail motorcycle inventory was largely flat to prior year at end of Q4

* Says it limited model year 2017 motorcycle shipments to allow U.S. dealers to focus on selling model year 2016 inventory

* Says 2016 market share was up 1.0 percentage points to 51.2 percent

* Says the industry continues to be adversely affected by weakness in oil-dependent areas and soft used bike values, compounded by economic uncertainty

* Says saw increased year-over-year discounting by competitors in Q4

* Says expects shipments to be up Y-O-Y in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2017

* Says expects its international business to become bigger part of the mix in 2017 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐