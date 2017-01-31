BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says it limited shipments of model year 2017 motorcycles in Q4 - Conf call

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Harley-davidson Inc
* Says Q4 2016 shipments down 5,735 motorcycles Y-O-Y to support retail inventory reduction in the U.S.
* Says U.S. new retail motorcycle inventory was largely flat to prior year at end of Q4
* Says it limited model year 2017 motorcycle shipments to allow U.S. dealers to focus on selling model year 2016 inventory
* Says 2016 market share was up 1.0 percentage points to 51.2 percent
* Says the industry continues to be adversely affected by weakness in oil-dependent areas and soft used bike values, compounded by economic uncertainty
* Says saw increased year-over-year discounting by competitors in Q4
* Says expects shipments to be up Y-O-Y in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2017
* Says expects its international business to become bigger part of the mix in 2017 Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: