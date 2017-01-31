版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint CEO says Co plans to open 500 -1000 stores in the next 18 months

Jan 31 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint CEO - plans to open anywhere between 500 -1000 stores in the next 18 months; with every store carrying between 6 to 10 people - Conf call Further company coverage:
