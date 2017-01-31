版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company reports a 8.4 percent passive stake in Hostess Brands Inc

Jan 31 Hostess Brands Inc :

* The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company reports a 8.4 percent passive stake in Hostess Brands Inc - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jRfasr) Further company coverage:
