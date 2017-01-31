版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:55 BJT

BRIEF-Aviation Capital Group announces lease agreement with LOT Polish Airlines for three new Boeing 787-9s

Jan 31 Aviation Capital Group Corp :

* Aviation Capital Group announces lease agreement with LOT Polish Airlines for three new Boeing 787-9s

* Aircraft are from ACG's order book commitment with Boeing; first aircraft is expected to be delivered in March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐