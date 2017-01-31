版本:
BRIEF-Consol Energy says 75 percent of total 2017 gas volumes hedged - conf call

Jan 31 Consol Energy Inc

* Says expects to monetize between $400-$600 million of assets in 2017 - conf call

* Says 75 percent of total 2017 gas production volumes hedged - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
