BRIEF-BANRO ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF SUPPORT AGREEMENT FOR RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTIONS

Jan 31 Banro Corp :

* BANRO ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF SUPPORT AGREEMENT FOR RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTIONS

* BANRO CORP - AGREEMENT TO RECAPITALIZE COMPANY BY REFINANCING A TOTAL OF US$207.5 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING DEBT

* BANRO -DORE LOAN WILL BE AMENDED TO EXTEND MATURITY DATES FROM JULY 15, 2018 AND SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 TO MARCH 1, 2020, WITH ALL OTHER TERMS UNCHANGED

* BANRO CORP- INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT RECAPITALIZATION BY WAY OF A CORPORATE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* BANRO CORP - AGREEMENT TO EQUITIZE OUTSTANDING PREFERRED SHARES AND RAISE US$45 MILLION BY WAY OF A GOLD FORWARD SALE