BRIEF-BANRO ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF SUPPORT AGREEMENT FOR RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTIONS

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Banro Corp :
* BANRO ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF SUPPORT AGREEMENT FOR RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTIONS
* BANRO CORP - AGREEMENT TO RECAPITALIZE COMPANY BY REFINANCING A TOTAL OF US$207.5 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING DEBT
* BANRO -DORE LOAN WILL BE AMENDED TO EXTEND MATURITY DATES FROM JULY 15, 2018 AND SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 TO MARCH 1, 2020, WITH ALL OTHER TERMS UNCHANGED
* BANRO CORP- INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT RECAPITALIZATION BY WAY OF A CORPORATE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT
* BANRO CORP - AGREEMENT TO EQUITIZE OUTSTANDING PREFERRED SHARES AND RAISE US$45 MILLION BY WAY OF A GOLD FORWARD SALE
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.