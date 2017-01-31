版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-Siemens and Bentley Systems agree to jointly offer planning and design solutions for utilities

Jan 31 Siemens Ag

* Siemens and Bentley Systems agree to jointly offer planning and design solutions for utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
