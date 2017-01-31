版本:
BRIEF-Uber and Daimler join forces on self-driving cars - Blog

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Uber and Daimler join forces on self-driving cars - Blog

* Uber - Daimler has planned to introduce and operate their own self-driving cars on Uber's ridesharing network

