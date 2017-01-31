版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-Clear Harbor Asset Management reports 5.88 percent passive stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 31 Clear Harbor Asset Management

* Clear Harbor Asset Management reports 5.88 percent passive stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
