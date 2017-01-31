版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:48 BJT

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Co on Jan 31 entered into certain amendment No. 4 to credit agreement

Jan 31 Sherwin-williams Co

* Sherwin-Williams co - on January 31, co entered into certain amendment no. 4 to credit agreement with Citicorp USA

* Sherwin-Williams - amendment no. 4 is to increase amount available for borrowing of revolving letter of credit by $50 million up to total of $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
