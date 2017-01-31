BRIEF-KDDI Corp expected to report increase of 15 pct in operating profit for April-Dec period - Nikkei

Jan 31 Nikkei:

* KDDI Corp is expected to report a 15 percent operating profit increase to around 770 billion yen ($6.85 billion) for April-December period - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp is seen upgrading its forecast for year ending in March of 6 percent operating profit growth to 885 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2kQUK0y) Further company coverage: