版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-KDDI Corp expected to report increase of 15 pct in operating profit for April-Dec period - Nikkei

Jan 31 Nikkei:

* KDDI Corp is expected to report a 15 percent operating profit increase to around 770 billion yen ($6.85 billion) for April-December period - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp is seen upgrading its forecast for year ending in March of 6 percent operating profit growth to 885 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2kQUK0y) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐