版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 22:39 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia completes acquisition of Deepfield

Jan 31 Nokia Corp

* Says completes acquisition of IP network analytics firm Deepfield, originally announced December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐