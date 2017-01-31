BRIEF-Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
* Says current headquarters building will continue to be used for Caterpillar offices
* As result of continuing challenging market conditions, caterpillar will not build previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria
* Says "a limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space beginning in 2017"
* Once new location is fully operational, co expects about 300 employees to be based there, including some positions relocated from Peoria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: