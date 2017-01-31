版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell says Borealis AG selected co's UOP's process technology for proposed plant in Kallo, Belgium

Jan 31 Borealis Ag

* Honeywell international- Borealis AG selected Co's UOP'S process technology for proposed plant in Kallo, Belgium, that converts propane into propylene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
