BRIEF-HCA Holdings says remain very optimistic with 2017 guidance

Jan 31 Hca Holdings Inc

* Says there has not been significant movement across our market with payers entering the provider space- conf call

* Says we're not seeing any significant competitive dynamics to date nor do we see it in the foreseeable future - conf call

* Says health policy is something we're concerned about and we're following very closely in washington - conf call

* Hca holdings says if there's a repeal of aca, there will be replacement. What that will look like and how many lives it will cover, we don't know

* Says we continue to see demand growth in our markets - conf call

* Says remain very optimistic with our guidance for 2017 and then we will have to see how things work out later in the year