2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus announces Eur 400 mln senior bond transaction

Jan 31 Louis Dreyfus:

* Announced a successful Eur 400 million, five-year, senior bond transaction with a 4% coupon

* Application has been made to list instruments on Luxembourg stock exchange's regulated market Source text for Eikon:
