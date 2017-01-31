版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-AIR PRODUCTS INSTALLING INDUSTRIAL GAS LIQUEFIER AT MIDDLETOWN, OHIO FACILITY

Jan 31 Air Products And Chemicals Inc :

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS PLANS TO INSTALL A NEW LIQUEFIER AT ITS AIR SEPARATION PLANT LOCATED IN MIDDLETOWN, OHIO

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS NEW LIQUEFIER IS TO BE ONSTREAM IN OCTOBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐