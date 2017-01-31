版本:
BRIEF-Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire

Jan 31 Huntsman Corp :

* Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire

* Ongoing process to separate pigments and additives business from huntsman is proceeding

* Site is insured for property damage as well as earnings losses

* Pori has capacity of 130,000 metric tons, which represents approximately 15 pct of Huntsman's total titanium dioxide capacity

* All Huntsman associates at site have been accounted for and there were no injuries

* Fire brigade responded quickly and extinguished fire at facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
